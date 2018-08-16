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Nullification The Rightful Remedy
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136 views • August 16, 2018
When government does not follow the rules given to it, what do you do about it?
So asks Michael Boldin, director and founder of the Tenth Amendment Center, at the beginning of the documentary Nullification: The Rightful Remedy. Produced by Jason Rink and the Tenth Amendment Center, the film is a concise, articulate, and engaging examination of how, as the title suggests, nullification is the “rightful remedy” to unconstitutional federal actions.
So asks Michael Boldin, director and founder of the Tenth Amendment Center, at the beginning of the documentary Nullification: The Rightful Remedy. Produced by Jason Rink and the Tenth Amendment Center, the film is a concise, articulate, and engaging examination of how, as the title suggests, nullification is the “rightful remedy” to unconstitutional federal actions.
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