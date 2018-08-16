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Bulk Medical and Prepping Supplies at Costco
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225 views • August 16, 2018
25 years ago when the internet was in its early stages, we still had the dial up threw the land line I told my family "this shit ain't gonna last." I said something like "how do you think the people running the country are going to allow people to communicate and freely spread all this info back and forth you know?" Anyway, I'm here, looking back on it all... damn. Glad I'm old and in God's hands soon. Peace to you all, pray and get prepared!
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