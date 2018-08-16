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TERRORIST? Yes or No?
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9 views • August 16, 2018
Too much stinks about this story.
Too much is fishy about this Character & the outrageous claims he makes.
The Evil Sultan, Racist Malays, Rightwing Gangs, Gangsters after him & the list goes on, as do his offensive posts insulting people online!
He calls himself the Commander Keyboard Warrior in Sweden.
A trail of Internet slime & hatred follows him & his sister across continents!
You be the Judge.
Too much is fishy about this Character & the outrageous claims he makes.
The Evil Sultan, Racist Malays, Rightwing Gangs, Gangsters after him & the list goes on, as do his offensive posts insulting people online!
He calls himself the Commander Keyboard Warrior in Sweden.
A trail of Internet slime & hatred follows him & his sister across continents!
You be the Judge.
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