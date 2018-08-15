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Mozilla Joins George Soros’s Efforts In Launching A Strike Against “Fake News”
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188 views • August 15, 2018
Excerpt: "Mozilla, the non-profit organization which runs the Firefox internet browser, said Wednesday it was launching an effort against “fake news,” as fact-checking software backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and George Soros got its first run-out in public to shape our Orwellian nightmare of future truth arbiters.
Nana Akosua Baakan Agyiriwah
Nana Akosua Baakan Agyiriwah
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