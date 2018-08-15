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ALWAYS ROTATE YOUR CANNED STOCK OR THIS HAPPENS
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60 views • August 15, 2018
ALWAYS ROTATE YOUR CANNED STOCK OR THIS HAPPENS (Some canned foods can last a few years after the expiration date, but some don't. It all varies on what products you buy. I've eaten SPAM that was 15 years after the expiration date and it was still fine, no harm. So it varies. Do your homework, test different brands out once in a while and take notes, and throw away the bad stuff!)
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