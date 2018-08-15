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Mozilla Firefox Open Source champion for privacy turns Evil. Time for Firefox alternatives?
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5368 views • August 15, 2018
Mozilla (Firefox) joins the fake news propaganda, Is it time for Firefox alternatives? Let's analyze the Mozilla Information Trust Initiative It depends on how important the issue of this establishment agenda is for you. If you fear fake news will censor Internet, then you can ditch Firefox in favor of alternatives like Brave Browser, Epic Privacy Browser, Comodo Dragon / Ice Dragon Browser, Yandex Browser,
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