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Penn State Tied To Pedophile Priests Arrested In Pennsylvania
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619 views • August 15, 2018
The cover up of the pedophile ring of priests in Pennsylvania is connected to Jerry Sandusky, the higher levels of FBI, Robert Mueller, the FBI director before him, the former president of Penn State, and the richest families on the east coast.
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