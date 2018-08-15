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LAWHistory ... American Legal System Is Corrupt Beyond Recognition
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20 views • August 15, 2018
JUDGE EDITH H. JONES Tells Harvard Law School: "Beyond Recognition" ... After Judge Jones made these public statements, she has been the target of the government in order to get her removed from the bench. Search the internet and read all the articles on her now.
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