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911 ... 2010 ... First Responder Patrick Dillon
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278 views • August 15, 2018
9/11 First Responder Patrick Dillon describes Describes what he witnessed, arriving at Ground Zero about an hour after the first collapse, particularly in search of his friend Captain Fireman Patrick Brown. Brown, who had served with Patrick in the Vietnam War, had radioed from high up in the North Tower that he and his firemen had managed to put out the fires and needed more hoses and instruction what to do with victims.
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