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Rep. Frederica Wilson Trigged by Trump's Response to Omarosa
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63 views • August 15, 2018
"In an amazing demonstration of irony Rep. Frederica Wilson says that people can't even have fun anymore and they can't even go anywhere anymore. Probably because one of her colleagues Congresswoman Maxine Waters is calling for the far left, Antifa, to go and physically confront people at restaurants." —Dana Loesch
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