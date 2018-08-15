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Terrorist Behind NM School-Shooter Compound Allowed to Walk Free
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21 views • August 15, 2018
"New Mexico judge Sarah Backus ordered the five suspects to be released on just a $20,000 bond. She says they need to wear ankle monitors, but God forbid they decide to strike while they are out. Federal prosecutors warned it's a possibility… It is a frightening prospect to think that five men and women accused of giving kids tactical training on the use of firearms to kill Americans inside schools are back out on their own. This, I fear, is a mistake."
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