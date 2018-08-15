© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What if the dollar-bond market is totally controlled/faked too?
Follow
0
Share
Report
17 views • August 15, 2018
The more people who realize the $$ value is totally controlled as the other Markets... the closer to Armageddon we are! The Fall 2008 credit crash will be child's play compared. If those who are supposed to be in charge would have let the weak fail in 2008 instead of bailing them out, the public would be in a better place & situation than they are today.
2008 was another "kick the can" like many since that year. Delays merely make The Fall that much greater. What difference is there by now?
2008 was another "kick the can" like many since that year. Delays merely make The Fall that much greater. What difference is there by now?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.