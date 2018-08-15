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CNN Claims Infowars Is A Domestic Terror Organization
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405 views • August 15, 2018
An article from CNN attempts to smear Alex Jones as complicit with domestic terror. This claim is insane, but it's business as usual when it comes to “fake news CNN”.
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