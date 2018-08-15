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I JUST LISTED! 1225 Saint Louis Dr in Concord CA Eddie Santos Realtor 510-813-1132 BRE01174224
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5 views • August 15, 2018
Stunning Single Lev Home Clean & well maintained! Hdwd flrs throughout! Nice & bright open kitch, granite cntrrs w corian isl. Stainless steel kitch appl-wolf gas stovetop. Kitch/Dining/LV rm areas very nice built-in shelving-bookcases. Brick frplc. Newer paint & crown molding. Classic Dutch front door. Mstr suite w a remod marble ba-shower. Newer gutters, Solar, Landscpd-Frnt bk w Apricot & Plum fruit trees, well kept lawns!,sprink sys. cov patio. 2 cargar. Min to BART, hwy680, Appt only
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