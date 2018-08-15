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Prophetic Rhema From Jesus|At War With Humankind
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3 views • August 15, 2018
After all, God is "A man of war" Isaiah 42
13 The LORD will go forth like a warrior, He will arouse His zeal like a man of war. He will utter a shout, yes, He will raise a war cry. He will prevail against His enemies. Are Christians His enemies? You bet they are! Mt 7:21 "Not everyone who says to Me, 'Lord, Lord,' will enter the kingdom of heaven,..23 "And then I will declare to them, 'I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness.'
13 The LORD will go forth like a warrior, He will arouse His zeal like a man of war. He will utter a shout, yes, He will raise a war cry. He will prevail against His enemies. Are Christians His enemies? You bet they are! Mt 7:21 "Not everyone who says to Me, 'Lord, Lord,' will enter the kingdom of heaven,..23 "And then I will declare to them, 'I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness.'
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