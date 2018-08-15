Q: THE HAMMER IS ABOUT TO DROP -- Liz Crokin

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Investigative journalist Liz Crokin joins me to discuss the latest breaking news including the accusation that Bill Clinton raped a young boy who is now 26-years old, and the investigator who broke the story is now dead. Liz firmly believes that all of the pieces of the puzzle are falling into place so that Hillary Clinton will be arrested before November 11th of this year.