© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
KidSense - Intiution Brain training App.
Follow
0
Share
Report
5 views • August 15, 2018
KidSense is designed to assist your child in improving focus and attention, building vocabulary, and developing intuition, all in a fun and interactive manner. This unique brain-training system encourages children between 7 and 12 to use and exercise the full power of their creative minds. Give KidSense a try today!! Its Free !! http://www.mindmush.com/kidsense-app/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.