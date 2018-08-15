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INFOWARS NEWS NETWORK ON FREE TO AIR SATELLITE TV
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103 views • August 15, 2018
THE HAPPY SATELLITE NERD EPISODE 58
This is a video about how to get the InfoWars News Channel on Galaxy 16 99 west on a North American KU band satellite dish subscription free with no monthly fees. You just need A Free To Air Satellite Receiver and Satellite dish.
12095 H 3676-4/5 DVB-S2 MPEG-4 8PSK 4642
https://www.youtube.com/user/ottawaoctane/videos
https://www.facebook.com/RobbieStrikeVideos/
https://twitter.com/robbiestrike3
(c) Robbie Strike 2018 http://www.RobbieStrike.com
This is a video about how to get the InfoWars News Channel on Galaxy 16 99 west on a North American KU band satellite dish subscription free with no monthly fees. You just need A Free To Air Satellite Receiver and Satellite dish.
12095 H 3676-4/5 DVB-S2 MPEG-4 8PSK 4642
https://www.youtube.com/user/ottawaoctane/videos
https://www.facebook.com/RobbieStrikeVideos/
https://twitter.com/robbiestrike3
(c) Robbie Strike 2018 http://www.RobbieStrike.com
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