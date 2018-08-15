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UK Guardian & CDC Celebrate Mind Control
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144 views • August 15, 2018
“Can conspiracy theories be stopped?” asks the Guardian. Not if you debate people on things like vaccines & autism. But if you have the largest supplier of vaccines, the CDC, present only their side from a position of authority you can get the same results for population mind control that Milgram & Asch proved decades ago.
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