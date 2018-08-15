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Video: Lester Holt Is A Liar – Alex Jones Did Not Call For Violence
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19715 views • August 15, 2018
Lester Holt claims Alex Jones is telling his fans to seek violence when actually Lester is twisting his words and creating fake news. This type of “journalism” is used as propaganda to justify the total purge of Infowars from the internet.
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