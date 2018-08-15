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US Bishops Say 17,000 Victims of Pope’s Pedophiles
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151 views • August 15, 2018
Institutions rot from the head down. Pope Francis said shortly after becoming Pope that the pedophile issue was “only” 2% of the priests. That would be 8,000. Yet nothing was done. Big money Cardinals like Pell & McCarrick were allowed their “indulgences” and access to big politics along with those who covered up the crimes like Cardinal Wuerl. Here’s some of what they did…
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