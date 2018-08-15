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Free Satellite TV VS. Streaming TV - What is different!
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58 views • August 15, 2018
THE HAPPY SATELLITE NERD EPISODE 53
Talking about the pro's and cons to Satellite TV and Streaming TV.
#FreeSatelliteTV
Please Like Share and Subscribe
Free Satellite TV for North American Channels +OTA +Streaming
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1802586059764887&ref=br_rs
Check out more videos at
https://www.youtube.com/user/ottawaoctane/videos
https://www.facebook.com/RobbieStrikeVideos/
https://twitter.com/robbiestrike3
(c) Robbie Strike 2018 http://www.RobbieStrike.com
Talking about the pro's and cons to Satellite TV and Streaming TV.
#FreeSatelliteTV
Please Like Share and Subscribe
Free Satellite TV for North American Channels +OTA +Streaming
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1802586059764887&ref=br_rs
Check out more videos at
https://www.youtube.com/user/ottawaoctane/videos
https://www.facebook.com/RobbieStrikeVideos/
https://twitter.com/robbiestrike3
(c) Robbie Strike 2018 http://www.RobbieStrike.com
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