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Censored Emergency Report: Alex Jones Vindicated After Massive Institutional Pedophile Ring Busted
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371 views • August 15, 2018
301 catholic priests are accused of sex crimes with boys and girls. Sex crimes are the glue that hold secret societies together by compromising people to control society. This is coming out because Trump has green lighted going after these criminals.
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