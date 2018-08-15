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Marc Morano on the Alex Jones Show 4/22/2016: UN Paris Climate Change Agreement, Climate Hustle
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96 views • August 15, 2018
Marc Morano of http://www.climatedepot.com/ discusses the UN Paris Climate Change Agreement opening for signature on Earth Day as well as his new film Climate Hustle.
http://www.climatehustlemovie.com/
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/blog/2016/04/what-exactly-is-going-to-happen-at-the-climate-signing-ceremony-on-22-april/
http://www.climatehustlemovie.com/
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/blog/2016/04/what-exactly-is-going-to-happen-at-the-climate-signing-ceremony-on-22-april/
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