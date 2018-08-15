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Daily news: More Christian persecution
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21 views • August 15, 2018
The Communists are after Jack Phillips and his Masterpiece Cake Shop again. Take a look.
Story below: https://www.dailysignal.com/2018/08/15/colorado-targets-christian-baker-again-despite-supreme-courts-cake-ruling/
https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dora/civil-rights/commission
Contact The Colorado Human Rights Commission:
Tel: 303-894-7855 or 1-800-886-7675 - Toll Free
Story below: https://www.dailysignal.com/2018/08/15/colorado-targets-christian-baker-again-despite-supreme-courts-cake-ruling/
https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dora/civil-rights/commission
Contact The Colorado Human Rights Commission:
Tel: 303-894-7855 or 1-800-886-7675 - Toll Free
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