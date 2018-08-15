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BOOK V Saga Music SARABANDE
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13 views • August 15, 2018
BOOK V Saga The Kiss novel from R.M. Simone author VAMPIRE KISMET and when they 'meet'. Mid 1700's Paris and the SWAN Masquerade ball at his uncle's mansion. Music playing floating out the door of the home to the guests waiting in carriages to disembark and enter. Alleandrea awaits and a cosmic cobalt blue evening begins. Love at first BITE...
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