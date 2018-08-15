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Victorinox U.S. Combat Utility Knife - Table Top Review
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99 views • August 15, 2018
Victorinox Combat Utility Knife. I've always had a soft spot for Swiss Army knives ever since I first started using them as a Boy Scout years ago.
If you're military or LE you can find this knife using the national stock number:
NSN# 1095 - 01-653 - 1166
Contact Joe Traurig ($89.99 for civilians... there is a discount for military and LE):
[email protected]
You can find me on Instagram and YouTube as well!
If you're military or LE you can find this knife using the national stock number:
NSN# 1095 - 01-653 - 1166
Contact Joe Traurig ($89.99 for civilians... there is a discount for military and LE):
[email protected]
You can find me on Instagram and YouTube as well!
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