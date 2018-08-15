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Health In Your Pocket, Charles Bens, PhD
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2 views • August 15, 2018
John sits down with Charles Bens, Ph.D. at the Scripps Nutritional Supplements Conference in San Diego. Dr. Bens is a regular contributor to TotalHealth magazine. They talk about the importance of the conference for teaching MDs and other health professionals about a science-based, nutritional approach to health care. And, of course, they talk about Dr. Bens book Health In Your Pocket, a great reference guide to symptoms and treatments from a holistic and natural health perspective.
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