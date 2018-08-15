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DOJ Arrested 2,300 Child Sex Suspects - Operation "Broken Heart"
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28 views • August 15, 2018
Tuesday June 12, 2018 DOJ Arrested 2,300 suspected of Internet Crimes Against Children
The operation targeted suspects who: (1) produce, distribute, receive and possess child pornography; (2) engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes; (3) engage in the sex trafficking of children; and (4) travel across state lines or to foreign countries and sexually abuse children.
The operation targeted suspects who: (1) produce, distribute, receive and possess child pornography; (2) engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes; (3) engage in the sex trafficking of children; and (4) travel across state lines or to foreign countries and sexually abuse children.
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