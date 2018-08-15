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Judge Grants Bail to Muslim Extremists Training Kids to Shoot Schools
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29 views • August 15, 2018
"The judge in this case says that the prosecution failed to make their case that these individuals were a danger to public. In what universe does that seem even remotely like a good call? Additionally, where are all the gun control fanatics... here you have actual criminals caught, training starving children to be school shooters." —Dana Loesch
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