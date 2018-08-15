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Bionic Arm Tutorial
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125 views • August 15, 2018
Get the template to make your own at https://armortemplates.com/
Show some love on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/armortemplates
In this tutorial I show you how to make a Bionic Arm or Mechanical Arm, Robot Arm, etc. This is made from 20 gauge steel, although you can certainly use other materials to build it such as Eva Foam, fiberglass or plastic.
Show some love on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/armortemplates
In this tutorial I show you how to make a Bionic Arm or Mechanical Arm, Robot Arm, etc. This is made from 20 gauge steel, although you can certainly use other materials to build it such as Eva Foam, fiberglass or plastic.
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