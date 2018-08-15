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John Hagee: did he LIE?
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26 views • August 15, 2018
Jesus told the jews he was the Messiah. John says NO Jesus did not.
King James Bible Jesus speaks in John 10:23 - 29:And Jesus walked in the temple in Solomon's porch. Then came the JEWS (THE JEWS) round about him, and said unto him, How long dost thou make us to doubt? If thou be the Christ, tell us plainly.
Jesus answered them, I told you, and ye believed not: the works that I do in my Father's name, they bear witness of me.
King James Bible Jesus speaks in John 10:23 - 29:And Jesus walked in the temple in Solomon's porch. Then came the JEWS (THE JEWS) round about him, and said unto him, How long dost thou make us to doubt? If thou be the Christ, tell us plainly.
Jesus answered them, I told you, and ye believed not: the works that I do in my Father's name, they bear witness of me.
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