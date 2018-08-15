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Marching to Zion: How to test a "Messianic" Jew
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91 views • August 15, 2018
Does a messianic Jew really love the Lord Jesus Christ of the New Testament?
How to spot a fake wolf in sheep's clothing
Are they pro zionist?
Are they pro Israeli?
Do they support the (Jewish magic) Kabbalah? The Zohar?
Do they support the babylonian Talmud?
Do they hate the name of Jesus? Only use "Yeshua"...?
Do they claim the new testament was mistranslated by those pagan Greeks?
How to spot a fake wolf in sheep's clothing
Are they pro zionist?
Are they pro Israeli?
Do they support the (Jewish magic) Kabbalah? The Zohar?
Do they support the babylonian Talmud?
Do they hate the name of Jesus? Only use "Yeshua"...?
Do they claim the new testament was mistranslated by those pagan Greeks?
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