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TotalHealth Award of Excellence: Smart Women's Choice
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7 views • August 15, 2018
Smart Women's Choice is the first hormone-free, safe, natural, hypoallergenic, and 100% effective birth control for women. It was the inspiration for creating our TotalHealth Award of Excellence to recognize life-changing products, services, companies, and people. Smart Women's Choice means women no longer need to use pharmaceutical products with all of the associated side effects or even death. Dr. Sherrill Sellman explains why this product is important for women and why it is so effective.
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