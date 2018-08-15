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EPIC 2016 TRUMP CAMPAIGN SPEECH - Why Trump was elected and why he will be reelected in 2020!
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583 views • August 15, 2018
Donald J. Trump captures precisely why he was elected President despite the global establishment, global media establishment and both the Democratic and Republican party being entirely stacked/rigged against him. If this INSPIRING speech doesn't move you there's something wrong with you. Trump means everything he says in this vid which is precisely why he will be reelected in 2020!
Brought to you by The Kick Them All Out Project: http://KickThemAllOut.com
Brought to you by The Kick Them All Out Project: http://KickThemAllOut.com
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