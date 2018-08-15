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Daisy & Wayne Helped By The Wonderful Neighbours In Portugal, Caravan Moved To Retirement Spot.
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18 views • August 15, 2018
We were struggling to move the caravan down the hill alone and soon as the neighbours seen us moving it they came out of everywhere to help. All so wonderful and forever grateful for there help and welcome to the Village. We will have a whole new life when we can afford to build the future home there. Lovely place such friendly people unlike the British people who are so nasty towards none EU spouses. Its like moving from Hell to Heaven being in Portugal for us and the family Howard.
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