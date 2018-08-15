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Finland Trainspotting 2018 (HD) Porin Radan Junat
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37 views • August 15, 2018
Being the actual "first" original video (based on unpublished material) on Real.Video This is from my trip to Finland and my recordings during 10 days this summer. We can see finnish called "Lättahattu" which i've been travelled during early 80's now a museum train, i haven't seen it for over 30 years so it was really nice to see it. There are some freight trains, diesel-electric. On one sequence there is water runnning off cars pouring and splashing.
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