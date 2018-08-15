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Plymouth To Portugal To Buy Our Retirement Future Home. 2018
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43 views • August 15, 2018
We found a small farm with a Schist building Storage in Portugal online placed our deposit on it and headed out to view what we had bought in a Country we have never been before. Seriously when we arrived we nearly cried to see what a special place we were fated to buy from so far away in the UK. We hope to build our future in the sun in future and build a lovely cabin house next to the schist building we have now.
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