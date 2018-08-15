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RIGHT TO KEEP AND BEAR ARMS; CANNOT BE AMENDED OR REPEALED
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225 views • August 15, 2018
Compelling information on why government cannot alter or abolish the rights enumerated in the 2nd Amendment.
The rights contained in second amendment are not open for debate. Our right to defend ourselves, our families and our country is an inalienable right; a right so fundamental, that is an act of treason for any public servant to even suggest creating a law against it!
Long live the Republic!
The rights contained in second amendment are not open for debate. Our right to defend ourselves, our families and our country is an inalienable right; a right so fundamental, that is an act of treason for any public servant to even suggest creating a law against it!
Long live the Republic!
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