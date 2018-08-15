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Mass Deaths Continue
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22 views • August 15, 2018
The Lord warned just before He returned to Earth you would witness mass die offs of birds, fish, and animals. For the past 7 year Pastor Frank has been posting these death events as they happen. Today Frank shows reports from July 9, 2018 to August 7, 2018.
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