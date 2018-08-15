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Daisy & Wayne, Ozamiz City, Philippines, Kira came to visit us in our house for toast
Johnwayno
Johnwayno
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2 views • August 15, 2018
She so loved our toast with her jam tasting it for the first time, bless she used to be so lovely.
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philippineshappily married to a filipinaozamiz citydaisy & wayneguingona village
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