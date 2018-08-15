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Daisy & Wayne, Ozamiz City, Philippines, Kira came to visit us in our house
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4 views • August 15, 2018
Daisy's sister Chona single mum at the time dropped her daughter off for us to baby sit, Kira was so lovely we even offered to adopt her as we had not been blessed with any babies at the time.
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