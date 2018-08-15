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Guingona Village, Wayne Baby sitting Dyna's kids
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1 view • August 15, 2018
Dyna sister of Daisy drops her kids off and leaves them all day with me thinking Daisy was their also but she was out for the eday with Lola going to the church in the mountain.
Was funny as they got so wet with the hose pipe when Dyna came to collect them she thought they had taken lots of pee all over each other lol, She didnt know we had a hose for the kids to play with to cool down.
Was funny as they got so wet with the hose pipe when Dyna came to collect them she thought they had taken lots of pee all over each other lol, She didnt know we had a hose for the kids to play with to cool down.
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