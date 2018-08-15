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STILL PEOPLE SAY IT IS NORMAL
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35 views • August 15, 2018
MATT ROGERS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtqGt-xHdgeIxLPTeyn06Kg
Published on Aug 14, 2018
Thank you for watching this short broadcast and more evidence very shortly.
Please just ignore those Naysayers as they will try to turn people away from the truth and God bless
Please use the following email at [email protected] 👍 😃
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtqGt-xHdgeIxLPTeyn06Kg
Published on Aug 14, 2018
Thank you for watching this short broadcast and more evidence very shortly.
Please just ignore those Naysayers as they will try to turn people away from the truth and God bless
Please use the following email at [email protected] 👍 😃
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