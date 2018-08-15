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It’s Always Something! - AlphabetManLive
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5 views • August 15, 2018
David Arthur opened the show offering some observations about his weekend in New York City at the “Hear the Watchmen” Conference.
Study to show thyself approved. 2 Timothy 2.
David said that people who are concerned about deliverance need to study it out. “I’m not going to debate the issue.” Said David Arthur.
David talked about his upcoming trip to Michigan. He will be witnessing at a gay pride parade there.
Go to www.alphabetmanlive.com for more information.
Study to show thyself approved. 2 Timothy 2.
David said that people who are concerned about deliverance need to study it out. “I’m not going to debate the issue.” Said David Arthur.
David talked about his upcoming trip to Michigan. He will be witnessing at a gay pride parade there.
Go to www.alphabetmanlive.com for more information.
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