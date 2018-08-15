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Special Report: Unexplained Deaths of Doctors, Autism, GcMAF and Nagalase - The Hagmann Report
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1983 views • August 15, 2018
Published on Jul 26, 2015
http://www.HagmannAndHagmann.com
The Hagmann and Hagmann Report is broadcasting a special Saturday edition, featuring the very knowledgeable and articulate Dr. Ted Broer, founder of director of HealthMasters. But it’s not just about health.
Dr. Broer is perhaps one of the most informed people about the state of affairs in America. He knows history and is a leading voice in the world of geopolitical analysis.
http://www.HagmannAndHagmann.com
The Hagmann and Hagmann Report is broadcasting a special Saturday edition, featuring the very knowledgeable and articulate Dr. Ted Broer, founder of director of HealthMasters. But it’s not just about health.
Dr. Broer is perhaps one of the most informed people about the state of affairs in America. He knows history and is a leading voice in the world of geopolitical analysis.
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