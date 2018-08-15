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Why Psychopaths Win
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43 views • August 15, 2018
This presentation (originally ran on UCY TV's "Unlock the Door") deals with why psychopaths tend to be victorious in politics, media, journalism, etc. due to their unique personality traits. No, psychopaths do not look like they are portrayed in Hollywood. They often sound nice, wear expensive evening gowns or suits, and not recognizing that gives them even more of an advantage.
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