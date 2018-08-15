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JIM FETZER "The Raw Deal" (8-14-18), Charlottesville , Infowars, Sandy Hook memorandum
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206 views • August 15, 2018
JIM FETZER "The Raw Deal" (8-14-18), Charlottesville , Infowars, Sandy Hook memorandum. Dr Fetzer talks about problems with the Zionists and Donald Trump.
You can purchase Jim's books at http://moonrockbooks.com. and read about false flags at jamesfetzer.org
Permission has been given by Dr. Fetzer to post this video.
You can purchase Jim's books at http://moonrockbooks.com. and read about false flags at jamesfetzer.org
Permission has been given by Dr. Fetzer to post this video.
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