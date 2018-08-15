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History Of The Frankfurt School - Political Correctness and Cultural Marxism
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77 views • August 15, 2018
History of the Frankfurt School: Where Political Correctness was born. Cultural Marxism, Critical Theory and the radical, regressive left's push to destroy the family unit and use social engineering and mind control strategies to indoctrinate new generations in the west.
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