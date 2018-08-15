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Stinchfield: Heroism Found in Students, Not Sheriff
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123 views • August 15, 2018
"17 Americans are dead and he has the gall to get in front of the cameras and tell us it was a tremendous response and we saw acts of heroism. The only act of heroism that I saw was from ROTC students who actually protected kids in their class and from that football coach who used his body to shield students from bullets. That was it. There was no act of heroism when these deputies were sitting outside taking cover behind a cruiser when these kids were getting shot." —Grant Stinchfield
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